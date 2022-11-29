Celebrate "Giving Tuesday" by donating to a charity in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — It’s the tenth year of “Giving Tuesday,” a global movement that has inspired millions of people to donate to charities and celebrate generosity.

Last year, a record $2.7 billion was donated in the U.S. alone. Creators of the movement insist it's not just about money, but also taking small actions that'll brighten someone else's day.

Interested in donating to local charities? “Give Local 757” has a list of organizations accepting donations right here in Hampton Roads. The charitable causes include animal advocacy, hunger, homelessness and more.