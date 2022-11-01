Watch Now
Celebrate Healthcare to host three vaccine and insurance enrollment clinics in Hampton Roads

The clinics are taking place the first week of November
Posted at 6:11 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 06:29:57-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Celebrate Healthcare is hosting vaccine and insurance enrollment clinics in three different locations this week. The dates and locations are as follows:

November 1: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton

November 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sixth Mount Zion Temple in Hampton

November 5: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth

At the clinics, assistance enrolling and renewing health insurance plans will be available. Additionally, both flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered.

During the clinic on November 5, families can receive a free tour of the Children’s Museum in Portsmouth. Children ages five and up can get COVID-19 vaccinations and children ages 12 and up can get flu vaccines.

Making an appointment is recommended to ensure there are enough vaccines. Those interested can RSVP here.

Positively Hampton Roads

