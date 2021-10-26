Celebrate national Day of the Deployed with ‘Troopster,’ care package sending service

Supporters of the military are encouraged to get personally involved in activities as in care packages or offer messages of encouragement to celebrate the Day of the Deployed.

A day to honor deployed military personnel around the globe. The Day of the Deployed will be observed on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

A local non-profit is allowing volunteers to send these deployed troops care packages. ‘Troopster’ plans to package seven thousand boxes to send by the end of the year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made things challenging for the company. Their volunteer numbers were decimated while also receiving an influx of requests from troops.

“We have hundreds of letters from troops who don't really have family support back home,” said Founder and CEO of 'Troopster,' Chelsea Mandello. “So if someone donates a care pack it helps support that troop during the holidays.”

‘Troopster’ plans to package at least five thousand boxes in December while getting back on track.

Information on how to request packages, as well as, volunteer can be found on the ‘Troopster’ main website.