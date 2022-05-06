Celebrate National Nurses Week with freebies, deals for healthcare workers

Every May 6th is National Nurses Day, which kicks off National Nurses Week.

It's a special time set aside to thank nurses and other healthcare workers for their tireless hard work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Nurses Week ends on May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. She became well-known while taking care of wounded soldiers during the Crimean War.

She was dubbed "the Lady with the Lamp" because of her habit of making rounds at night.

So, give nurses a well-deserved shout-out this week.

Some of the local chains offering deals and freebies to nurses this week include: