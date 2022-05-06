Celebrate National Nurses Week with freebies, deals for healthcare workers

Every May 6th is National Nurses Day, which kicks off National Nurses Week.
It's a special time set aside to thank nurses and other healthcare workers for their tireless hard work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Nurses Week ends on May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. She became well-known while taking care of wounded soldiers during the Crimean War.
She was dubbed "the Lady with the Lamp" because of her habit of making rounds at night.
So, give nurses a well-deserved shout-out this week.
Some of the local chains offering deals and freebies to nurses this week include:
- Chipotle is giving 2,000 medical professionals free Chipotle for a year. Click here to learn how to sign up for the offer.
- Crocs is offering a chance to win a free pair of scrubs, as well as a pair of the brand's signature clogs, for healthcare workers. Click here to learn more.
- Insomnia Cookies is offering a free six-pack of cookies with a $5 in-store purchase through 3 a.m. Saturday. To qualify, healthcare workers need to show a valid work ID or credentials and mention the deal.
- Johnny Rockets is offering a free original or deluxe shake with any in-store purchase. Teachers and healthcare workers both qualify for this offer with a valid ID.
- Outback Steakhouse's Heroes Discount is for nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders. The chain offers 10% off their entire check daily with valid medical, state or federal service ID.
- And Eyemart Express gives nurses a 20% discount on prescription eyewear all year when they present a valid hospital or medical ID badge.