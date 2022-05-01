Celebrate Norfolk's 11th annual bike month filled with 31 days of free biking events

NORFOLK, Va. - It's officially May 1 and the start of the annual Norfolk Bike Month begins.

This May, the city is encouraging residents and visitors to trade gas power for pedal power during the 11th Annual Norfolk Bike Month.

The 31-day celebration is organized by the city, Downtown Norfolk Council, Traffix Commuter Options and other community partners.

Throughout May, residents will be able to celebrate through numerous events, such as a bike ride with family through the Northside Park Bike Trail, a solo ride on the Elizabeth River Trail, or meeting fellow bike enthusiasts at events like the Norfolk Bike Expo and Glow Ride VI.

View the calendar below and choose which bike adventure you will take on:

This year, there are new dedicated bike lanes on Colonial Avenue in Park Place and along 26th and 27th Streets from the Villa Heights neighborhood to Hampton Boulevard.

This month is also a good time to remind bicyclists and motorists to be safe and vigilant while on the road.

Motorists are reminded to:



Share the road with cyclists. Bikes are allowed on City of Norfolk streets whether in a bike lane or not.

Keep a distance of at least three feet when passing a cyclist on the street. It’s the law!

Watch out when opening car doors when parked on a city street.

Follow the posted speed limits. Speeding can have fatal consequences for both motorists and cyclists.

Bicyclists are reminded to:

