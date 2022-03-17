How you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Many places around Hampton Roads were unable to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but most places are resuming their festivities in 2022.

Local bars and restaurants around Hampton Roads are providing festive food and drinks to celebrate the day.

Keagan's Irish Pub in Virginia Beach is serving free breakfast from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. along with a live band from 12-9pm.

Applebee’s is offering special “Saintly Sips” cocktails to celebrate the day for $5

Chili's is mixing up its “Margarita of The Month” WITH The ‘Lucky Jameson’ which offers customers a combination of tequila and whiskey.

Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant in Norfolk is hosting a celebration that will include live music from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Val Little will be performing from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. then Don Bunch will perform from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the night will end with a performance by Glasgow Kiss from 7:30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m.

The pub will be giving away free items while their supplies last.

New Realm Brewing Company is hosting an open-air craft market featuring more than 20 talented local vendors.

The market will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at their Virginia Beach location. The brewing company is also bringing back their fan-favorite Lucky Shake, and Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich.

For something less stiff, Krispy Kreme is offering a lineup of Saint Patrick's Day donuts that is available through today.

A Chick-fil-A in Portsmouth is hosting a “Shamrock Family Bingo” for a night of game playing and gold winning.