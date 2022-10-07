Central Virginia hospital sees increase of domestic violence victims: 'It's intense'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hospitals across Central Virginia report seeing more victims of domestic violence.

As result, Central Virginia Bon Secours Hospitals have continued to expand their patient care and programs. The hospital system reported it has seen a roughly 30% increase in people coming in who have experienced strangulation compared to this time last year.

It also found it's tracking to hit roughly 500 violence-related cases to respond to within their care this year compared to last year.

“It’s intense and it’s prevalent,” said Beth Gilmore who is the program manager of the Victim Services Violence Response Team.

Recently, the hospital system renamed its forensic nursing program to the Bon Secours violence response team. They said they chose to do so because they felt it better explains their expanded advocacy, services, and complete care for all victims of violence.

The program runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone subjected to violence.

Once a victim arrives at the emergency room, they are transferred to their department. In the department, they are then linked up with a care advocate before the forensic process begins.

"We want you to come to our facility because this is a safe place to get help and care medically but to also receive the emotional support, follow up and case management,” Gilmore said.

Advocates stay and help patients navigate the process of collecting all things necessary. Hospital officials said they also help refer victims of abuse and domestic violence to other local and state agencies to get help with their situations.

However, community members said a large part of the problem is people not being willing to come forward with the realities they are facing when it comes to domestic violence.

Tarnika Edmunds and Jenna Minter are advocates for community change under the Keedy's Greater Impact Foundation. They hope their efforts expand further into helping those experiencing domestic violence but they know how large of a problem this is firsthand.

"You are needed and valued. You have to know when it's important to leave and walk away," Minter said.

The two have family and friends that have both been impacted by domestic violence.

From hearing and helping people with those experiences, they have found it often starts as verbal abuse and people claiming they won't do it again. They said this cycle is something that needs to stop with a friend or confidant helping to listen and advocate for the person to get help.

"You don't have to suffer to feel love," Edmunds said.

They hope that in October, which is domestic violence awareness month, people will begin to normalize the conversation.

If you or a loved one needs help, the following resources are available. The Bon Secours Violence Response Team can be reached through emergency departments or by calling (804) 281-8184 or (804) 281-8574 during normal business hours.