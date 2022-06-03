CEO of Chesapeake Regional, former chief operating officer of Tulsa hospital targeted by shooting denounces violence against healthcare workers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The president and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is speaking out after Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Reese Jackson was the former chief operating officer of the St. Francis Health System. Wednesday's shooting happened at the Natalie Building, which is connected to the St. Francis Hospital.
Four people plus the gunman died. Tulsa police said the gunman targeted his surgeon for ongoing pain after recent back surgery; he then turned the gun on himself.
In a statement to News 3 Thursday, Jackson denounced acts of violence - both verbal and physical - against healthcare workers and said Chesapeake Regional has "made efforts to safeguard employees, patients and visitors."
Jackson said the healthcare system will begin to have open forums with employees "to discuss and implement measures best suited and tailored for our own environment."
He also expressed his sympathy to the families of the people who were killed.
You can read Jackson's full statement below:
As the former Chief Operating Officer of the Saint Francis Health System, I express my profound sympathy to the immediate family of those who were killed and to the extend family, to include Saint Francis’ employees, medical staff, leadership team, and the Warren Foundation. Particularly to those who work in surgical services, the Warren Clinic and within the Natalie medical office building.
Acts of aggression and violence against healthcare workers, whether verbal or physical, cannot be tolerated, much less viewed as random, infrequent or an inherent risk of the profession. Chesapeake Regional Healthcare has made efforts to safeguard employees, patients and visitors. That said, and while I am practically speechless at this moment, we pledge to do even more and will begin to have open forums with our employees to discuss and implement measures best suited and tailored for our own environment.
Again, my deepest sympathy for all Tulsans affected by this tragedy.