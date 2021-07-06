Chalk the Walk competition calls all artists to showcase their talents on Virginia Beach's boardwalk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Artists, now is your time to shine.

Chalk the Walk is taking over Virginia Beach as artists and aspiring artists use the boardwalk as a canvas.

The event will take place this Saturday starting at 10 a.m., at the 17th Street boardwalk.

All participants must register by 12:30 p.m. to qualify for the competition. Organizers say all drawings must be completed by 3:30 p.m. to be eligible for prizes.

Registration is free, and all artists should bring their own chalk.

Participants will draw four-by-four foot chalk drawings for three blocks along the boardwalk.

A panel of judges will score the drawings according to criteria such as composition, use of color, adherence to theme, and creativity.

There will be three competitive divisions - amateur, professional, and youth. Children ages 12 to 16 will qualify for the youth division.

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded for each winner in each division. Winners will be announced at 4:45 p.m.

Advanced registration for Chalk the Walk is not required, however, for more details and for early registration, click here.