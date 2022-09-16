Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls

HAMPTON, Va. – Big changes are coming that could save some drivers money at the tolls for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

Emmanuel Ferguson has lived in Portsmouth all his life.

He’s on a low income, so when he drives into Norfolk, he says he goes around the tunnels avoiding the tolls to cut down on the cost.

“The toll’s so high,” Ferguson said. “Then you go the long way, you got to spend more gas. You already got food going up high. The cost of living, housing is going up high. So, everything really, going up high.”

Virginia’s Department of Transportation is trying to ease the financial burden.

VDOT and Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) is making changes to their toll relief program for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

They’re now opening it up to include anyone living in the Hampton Roads region who might be eligible.

For the past five years, only folks living in Portsmouth and Norfolk could reap the savings, which total about $0.75 to $1.00 each trip.

That rebate is now going up to $0.97 or $1.25.

Portsmouth Mayor and ERC Task Force Chair Shannon Glover said it’s a good start.

“We are a region,” he said. “We intend to work together to improve the quality of life for all the citizens of Hampton roads and our respective cities.”

The income eligibility is also changing.

Those currently in the relief program must earn $30,000 or less a year to quality. Now, a driver making up to $50,000 can apply in person.

Ferguson is hopeful this updated plan will bring more visitors to the area.

“There’s some activities in Norfolk people in Portsmouth want to go at,” Ferguson said. “There’s some activities in Portsmouth that Norfolk people want to go at. Even Virginia Beach want to come here.”

Additionally, there will no longer be a deadline to see if you qualify. Instead, you can enroll throughout the entire year starting November 1, 2022. Participants should start to see savings right away.

The toll relief program will be reevaluated next summer.