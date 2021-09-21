Charges dismissed in Virginia Beach murder-for-hire case after accused hitman's guilty plea withdrawn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A murder-for-hire case from 2004 was being heard in Virginia Beach Circuit Court last week and now charges have now been nolle prossed against Christopher Schmidt.

29-year-old Lois Schmidt and her seven-year-old son, Jonathan Vetrano, were killed in June 2004 at a home on Newcombe Road. In addition to their shootings, Lois’ brother, Morgan Bloise, was also shot; however, he survived. Two family dogs were also injured in the shooting and one of them died.

According to authorities, the home was on fire and when firefighters responded, they discovered there had been multiple shootings.

The case went cold for years. Then in 2018, Christopher Schmidt and accused hitman Richard Stoner were arrested. Court documents showed that one piece of evidence was a disc that contained a recording of Stoner calling the Cold Case Line.

Now, on Tuesday, the Commonwealth said it made the difficult decision to nolle prosse the charges against Christopher Schmidt.

The Commonwealth's Attorney office said last week co-defendant Richard Stoner withdrew his guilty plea and made said he would not cooperate with the Commonwealth.

"His testimony is essential in a prosecution against Schmidt, and without it, the evidence in Schmidt’s case is insufficient to proceed at this time. Without a ruling on whether Stoner’s previous testimony can be offered as evidence in Schmidt’s trial, the Commonwealth cannot proceed to trial. It would be unfair to the victims’ family to proceed with a trial and risk double jeopardy. The investigation remains open, and the Commonwealth will re-initiate charges if sufficient evidence becomes available," the Commonwealth's Attorney office said.

