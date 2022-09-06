Charges pending against 4 girls after burglary at Hampton elementary school

HAMPTON, Va. - Charges are pending against four girls after a burglary at a Hampton elementary school.

On Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a burglary at Kraft Elementary School located in the 600 block of Concord Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a broken exterior classroom door. According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects broke in through the door and vandalized several classrooms, and removed various items from the school.

They were later located in the area.

The suspects are four girls, age 7 from Gloucester, 10 from Chesapeake, 10 from Hampton, and 12 from Chesapeake. Police say the charges are pending.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

