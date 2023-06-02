Charges pending for driver of SUV involved in crash with Hampton City School bus

HAMPTON, Va. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Hampton City School bus and an SUV, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police were made aware of the incident around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, June 2. After investigating, police found that the bus, which was carrying students, was traveling on Woodland Road towards E. Mercury Boulevard when an SUV, traveling on Old Buckroe Road, drove out in front of it. This resulted in the bus hitting the SUV, police say.

The 18-year-old man behind the wheel of the SUV was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The division said two students who were on the bus, who sustained minor injuries, were also taken to the hospital. Additionally, police say a student was evaluated at the scene and released to a parent.

Charges for the 18-year-old driver of the SUV are pending, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

