Watch
News

Actions

Charles: Royal family 'deeply grateful' for world's support

items.[0].image.alt
WPA Pool/Getty Images
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Philip - CNN 011719
Posted at 9:01 AM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 09:01:19-04

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles says the royal family is “deeply grateful’’ for the outpouring of support they’ve received following the death of his father, Prince Philip.

In a statement to the nation, the heir to the throne says he's touched by the number of people around the world who have shared the family’s loss and sorrow. Charles said the support "will sustain us ... at this particularly sad time.’’

The 99-year-old Philip died Friday at Windsor Castle, where a ceremonial royal funeral is planned for April 17.

Prince Harry, one of Philip's grandsons who now lives in California, will attend but his pregnant wife Meghan has been advised by a doctor not to make the long journey.

Related: Prince Philip's funeral to be at Windsor Castle on April 17

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education