Charlottesville mother, 2 young daughters, reported missing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Charlottesville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate a missing mother and her two daughters.

The three were reported missing on Wednesday, June 2. Two-year-old Tea Carter and her one-year-old sister Gia Carter were last seen on Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Greenleaf Lane with their mother 42-year-old Josette Carter. '

Tea is approximately 2-foot-11, 37 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Gia is approximately 2-foot-4 tall, 19 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. Josette is approximately 5-foot-4 tall, 180 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Josette is believed to be driving a blue 2016 Chrysler minivan with Virginia tags UKW-3271.

The Charlottesville Police Department is deeply concerned about the welfare of the children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ronald Stayments with the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-2380 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

