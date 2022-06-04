Watch
Chartway Promise Foundation, Make-A-Wish surprise Virginia teen battling cancer with trip to safari park

Sheri Lambert, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia President & CEO; Kim Little, Chartway executive vice president & COO; Karen Lane, Chartway Promise Foundation executive director; Anna’s grandfather; Anna’s mother; Anna’s father; Anna; Anna’s grandma; Brian Schools, Chartway president & CEO; Theresa Delp; vice president of corporate planning.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 10:26:04-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A 12-year-old girl battling cancer had her wish to be a zookeeper at the San Diego Safari Park granted this week, thanks to a partnership between the Chartway Promise Foundation and Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.

Anna, who's been facing cancer since 2019, was surprised with the news on Thursday at Chartway's Suffolk branch.

Her family and representatives from Chartway and Make-A-Wish celebrated with safari-themed balloons, leopard-print ears and a leopard stuffed animal for Anna.

“The Chartway Promise Foundation, Chartway's charitable arm, strengthens communities by partnering with companion charities, sponsors, and contributors to provide the financial support needed to make dreams and wishes come to life for children facing medical challenges,” said Karen Lane, executive director. “We’re thrilled to do just that for Anna. Throughout her difficult journey with cancer, dreaming of being a zookeeper has brought her the priceless gift of hope.”

Through Chartway's partnership with Make-A-Wish, the two organizations have been able to grant more than 300 wishes since 1999.

