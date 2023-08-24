Check out these new cafes, shops & more in Downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Downtown Suffolk has several new shops to check out!

The city has listed new cafes, an ice cream parlor and other new shops that promise to bring unique flavors and experiences to the heart of the city.

With an emphasis on culinary artistry, community engagement, and creating welcoming spaces, these establishments are set to enrich the "downtown scene, inviting locals and visitors alike to explore, indulge, and create lasting memories," according to a release from the city on Thursday.

Below are some details of the newest additions that residents are able to enjoy.

Café Davina

Downtown Suffolk welcomes an addition to its culinary landscape with the grand opening of Cafe Davina, a coffee and crepe cafe that offers a blend of flavors, ambiance, and community.

Cafe Davina invites locals and visitors alike to experience the art of crepe making and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee in the heart of Suffolk's downtown district. Steeped in European-inspired elegance, Cafe Davina offers an escape from the ordinary; whether it's a leisurely morning coffee, a quick bite during lunch, or an indulgent dessert, Cafe Davina provides a warm and inviting atmosphere for all occasions. The menu at Cafe Davina boasts an impressive array of sweet and savory crepes; each meticulously prepared to satisfy a diverse range of palates. From classic favorites like Nutella and strawberry to innovative savory creations, there's a crepe for every taste preference.

In addition to its culinary offerings, Cafe Davina says they are committed to becoming a hub for the community. The cafe will host vendor fairs, providing local artists a platform to showcase their talents. With cozy seating arrangements and free Wi-Fi, it's an ideal spot for individuals to work, socialize, or simply escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Cafe Davina is open daily from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Pinner House, 231 Pinner St. Stay connected with Cafe Davina on social media: Facebook or Instagram.

The Mad Batter

The Mad Batter is an ice cream shop boasting a unique blend of classic and innovative flavors, catering to both the traditionalists and the adventurous palates.

You can join The Mad Batter at 149 N Main St. Hours of operations are: closed on Mondays, open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sundays.

Follow The Mad Batter's journey on Facebook.

All About Fish

All About Fish promises to be a delight, offering an exquisite array of fresh catches and seafood specialties that cater to every palate.

At All About Fish Diner, patrons can expect an extensive menu featuring a diverse selection of seafood. The menu also caters to non-seafood enthusiasts, ensuring that everyone finds a delectable option to enjoy.

Experience the allure of All About Fish Diner LLC firsthand on at 249 Carolina Road; All About Fish Diner is closed on Mondays, open 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Lokee Hookah Lounge

Downtown Suffolk welcomes a new addition to its social scene with the grand opening of Lokee Hookah Lounge, designed to provide an exceptional experience of relaxation and camaraderie. As the premier hookah lounge in the area, Lokee invites patrons to unwind, connect, and enjoy an array of premium hookah flavors in a modern and inviting setting.

The lounge's ambiance is an extension of its commitment to excellence. With contemporary décor, plush seating, and an inviting atmosphere, Lokee Hookah Lounge provides the ideal backdrop for celebrations, casual get-togethers, or moments of personal relaxation. Its central downtown location ensures easy accessibility for both local regulars and curious newcomers.

Lokee Hookah Lounge is set to become a central hub for those seeking a new experience to connect with friends within the heart of Downtown Suffolk; they are located at 130 West Washington Street. Lokee Hookah Lounge is open 11 a.m. - midnight on Mondays and Tuesdays, closed on Wednesdays, open 11 a.m. - midnight on Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. – midnight on Sundays.

Stay updated with Lokee Hookah Lounge on Facebook orInstagram.