Have you seen this new mural going up in Norfolk's Neon District?

NORFOLK, Va. — A native of England who has lived in Hampton Roads for more than a decade now is sharing his passion for local food and art through a new mural.

Matthew McGuinness said he felt a connection to the area so he got in touch with the Governor's School for the Arts. He's spent the last year teaching students his idea. The students decided to do research for the mural, and over the last weeks, painted it themselves.

"We started the project quite honestly looking at time periods throughout the industrial revolution," McGuiness said. "It's really interesting to revisit that time period and see and look at what an impact Norfolk has had on American cuisine."

There's a special event at Commune Restaurant on Friday, where the mural will be revealed. Additional artwork from students will be on display, as well.