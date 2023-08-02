Checking out Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk, with some very special company!

On rare mild summer days, I always urge people to get outdoors to take advantage of them.

I did just that recently to check out Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk, and I had some company from some familiar faces for this week’s walk.

I got to meet the newest member of the News 3 family, although technically, she didn’t walk. She strolled!

Baby Zoey is barely a month old and just growing into those cheeks. Her older brother, Zealand, rode shotgun.

And of course, we were joined by their mother, April Loveland, who wrangled the crew for a Sunday morning stroll.

The walking trail at Bennett’s Creek Park is less than a mile lo, but most of it isn’t very stroller friendly. But April managed, and the hills and big tree roots didn’t seem to bother Baby Zoey one bit.

If you’re visiting, be sure to take a detour and check out the fishing pier. The views of the Nansemond River are pretty epic.

I will say, the trail itself is not well-marked and you may have to share the space with the occasional group of disc golfers. But Bennett’s Creek Park was a great spot for our impromptu family reunion!

There’s also a popular boat launch, a busy playground, a skate park and picnic shelters.