Chesapeake Animal Services at max capacity for dogs, nearing same for cats

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Animal Services says they need to free up some space and need the public's help.

They are at max capacity for dogs and nearing capacity for cats.

If you are missing your pet, the shelter asks for you to please come to the shelter as soon as possible to look for them. They say they need to get them back home to free up space for incoming animals.

Those who are able to add an animal to their family, are also asked to visit the shelter as soon as they can.

Adoption fees have been reduced for August and include spay/neuter, microchip, rabies vaccine, and FIV/FeLV test (cats) or Heartworm Test (dog). To view their adoptable animals, click here.

The shelter is open at the following hours for visitation and adoption: