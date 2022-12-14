Watch Now
Chesapeake announces another year of "Turkey Instead of a Ticket"

Posted at 1:27 PM, Dec 14, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you happen to get pulled over on Friday, Dec. 16 in Chesapeake, you might be in luck!

The Chesapeake Police Department, the Chesapeake Jubilee Committee, the Chesapeake Crime Line, Kroger and other sponsors are partnering up for another year of “Turkey Instead of a Ticket.” In a press release, the Chesapeake Police Department said, “If the circumstances of the traffic stop and demeanor of the driver allow, the officer will offer a turkey instead of a ticket.”

The annual "Turkey Instead of a Ticket" initiative began when citizen Rodney Foster raised funds from sponsors.

The money raised will go towards the Chesapeake Crime Line.

