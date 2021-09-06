Watch
Chesapeake apartment fire displaces family of two

Posted at 6:16 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 06:22:22-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A fire in an apartment bathroom caused two adults to be displaced.

The Chesapeake Fire Department dispatched a crew to the 2400 block of Shamrock Gardens Drive at approximately 11:42 p.m. Camelot's Engine 9 arrived at the scene at 11:49 p.m.

Crews reported nothing showing from the exterior, but found smoke in the apartment during the initial investigation. Once crew made entry a fire was found in the bathroom.

The fire was contained to the bathroom portion of the apartment and was called out at 12:08 a.m.

All occupants made it out safely with no reported injuries.

A cause of the fire has not been determined. The investigation is still ongoing.

