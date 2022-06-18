Chesapeake apartment kitchen fire completely damages 30 units displacing multiple occupants

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Multiple Chesapeake residents are displaced after an apartment complex fire took place Saturday afternoon.

Chesapeake firefighters were called to the scene of a residential apartment complex fire after a call was received at 1:36 p.m., in the 2100 block of South Military Hwy, in the Portlock section of the City.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to find a three-story apartment complex with nothing showing.

Officials say all occupants evacuated before crews arrived. As crews got to the third floor they found one apartment unit that had a small kitchen fire.

The fire was put out by the building's sprinkler system before their arrival. The occupant of the affected unit was found to have minor non-life-threatening injuries from the fire and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sprinklers caused significant water damage to all three floors of the complex and compromised electrical service to multiple areas of the structure.

Crews say a total of 30 apartment units out of 57 could not be re-occupied. All affected occupants are in the process of being relocated with the assistance of property management.

Red Cross was not needed.

Officials have determined the fire was accidental.

