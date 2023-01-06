Chesapeake Bay health gets 'D+' rating again: Report

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — D+. That's the grade the Chesapeake Bay received in the 2022 State of the Bay Report. That's the same as in 2020, which means problems like pollution haven't improved.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation scientists compile and examine the best available data and information for 13 indicators in three categories to come up with the report: pollution, habitat, and fisheries

"It's not hopeless we just need to keep our foot on the pedal," said Peggy Sanner, Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Executive Director for Virginia.

Scientists with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation found that levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in the bay are high, due in part to farmland and wastewater runoff.

"Hampton Roads has a stake like no other that Virginia and our partners across the state line reduce pollution," Sanner said.

Sanner said the Maryland-based Chesapeake Bay Foundation and local and state programs are aiming to tackle pollution reduction by upgrading wastewater plants and planting more trees.

The report also covers local wildlife that depends in the bay.

One underwater population hit hard is blue crabs.

In 2022, blue crab dredge survey results found the lowest number of crabs in the bay in the survey's 33-year history. In response, fishery managers decreased catch limits to try to reduce overall harvest.

However, oysters are on the rebound. The report found juvenile oyster numbers were at their highest in decades.

Sanner said it's due in part to the foundation's oyster gardening program.

While taking the good with the bad, it's important to remember why the bay is so important to not only our culture but to our livelihood.

"The quality of our waterways, the quality of the species that live in our waterways, all of those add to our quality of life," said Sanner.