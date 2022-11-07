Chesapeake church showcases HBCUs on "HBCU Sunday"

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Sunday, a Hampton Roads church honored Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the Hampton Roads area.

The Mount at Chesapeake hosted "HBCU Sunday."

There were giveaways as well as performances by groups from Elizabeth City State, Virginia State University and Norfolk State University.

College recruiters were also on-site to provide information to high school seniors, and Truist Bank conducted interviews at the event for college seniors.

"You get to see what HBCUs are all about, you get to hear information about them," said Patrick Williams, pastor of teen ministry. "You get to see people pouring back into the communities."

Truist Bank also made a surprise donation of half a million dollars in scholarship money.