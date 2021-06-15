Watch
News

Actions

Chesapeake crash causes thousands of power outages

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 13:46:55-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A crash in Chesapeake has caused over 2,000 outages for Dominion Energy customers.

Police say around 12:43 p.m. they responded to the 1000 block of Volvo Parkway for a report of a crash.

When police arrived on scene they learned that an SUV was traveling from Kempsville Road towards Greenbrier Parkway when a vehicle made a left turn in front of it.

Police say the SUV swerved to avoid hitting this vehicle and ran off the roadway striking a power box.

There were minor injuries, however, there are significant power outages in the Greenbrier section of the city.

As of 1:40 p.m., Dominion Energy reports 2,562 customers out of power due to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections