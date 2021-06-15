Chesapeake crash causes thousands of power outages

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A crash in Chesapeake has caused over 2,000 outages for Dominion Energy customers.

Police say around 12:43 p.m. they responded to the 1000 block of Volvo Parkway for a report of a crash.

When police arrived on scene they learned that an SUV was traveling from Kempsville Road towards Greenbrier Parkway when a vehicle made a left turn in front of it.

Police say the SUV swerved to avoid hitting this vehicle and ran off the roadway striking a power box.

There were minor injuries, however, there are significant power outages in the Greenbrier section of the city.

As of 1:40 p.m., Dominion Energy reports 2,562 customers out of power due to the crash.