Chesapeake crash leaves 2 people hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries

Posted at 11:23 AM, Jul 22, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a crash at the intersection of George Washington Highway and S. Military Highway Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at around 9:22 a.m. Officers responded to the intersection, where they learned that a Toyota traveling west on S. Military Highway went off the right side of the road and struck a small embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne and collide with a Buick stopped at a red light while traveling south on George Washington Highway.

The Toyota's driver, an adult man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The Buick's driver, an adult woman, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The Chesapeake Police Crash Investigations Team responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

