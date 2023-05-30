Chesapeake deputy resigns following weekend DUI arrest: Sheriff

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake deputy has resigned after he was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence.

Chesapeake police officers on Saturday night were called to a home on Kentucky Trail for a report of a suspected DUI.

It led to the arrest of 66-year-old Larry Wall, according to a press release from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated with a child and one count of reckless care for a child.

On May 28, the sheriff's office said Wall was released from Western Tidewater Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Wall was suspended pending the investigation, but he later resigned.

Wall has worked for the sheriff's office for the last 14 years, according to the press release.

Chesapeake police are conducting the investigation.