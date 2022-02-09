Chesapeake double shooting prompts 4 schools to temporarily lockdown, person of interest arrested

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday morning. Authorities report that shots were fired on Bruin Drive and Worthing Lane at 10:21 a.m. Police located the crime scene at the 4300 block Worthing Lane when they found bullet shell casings.

Western Branch Primary, Western Branch Intermediate, Western Branch Middle, and Western Branch High school were all placed on lockdown for being in proximity to where the shots were fired. The lockdowns were temporary and set as a precaution, lasting about 25 minuets according to Richie Babb.

Two men were injured in the shooting, and both transported themselves to the hospital.

According to authorities, one sustained life-threatening injuries while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

