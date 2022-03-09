Chesapeake family displaced after house fire in Great Bridge section of city

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake family has been displaced after a fire took place Tuesday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Fire Department was on the scene of a fire in the 1100 block of Somerton Lane in the Great Bridge area.

Firefighters received the call at 5:30 p.m. from a homeowner who said the fire started when a grill ignited leaves and yard debris.

The ground fire was extinguished by the homeowner but had already spread underneath the house.

Crews arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing additional damage to the house. Some kitchen flooring and cabinets had to be removed.

The fire was called under control at 6:08 p.m.

The fire was determined to be accidental and no injuries were reported.

The family of two adults and one child will make their own lodging arrangements.

