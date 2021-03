CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Fire crews responded to a report of a residential structure that happened in the 3300 block of Maori Court around 10:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found visible smoke coming from the front of the home.

All residents evacuated before crews arrived on-scene.

The fire was marked under control at 11:04pm.

No injuries were reported.

Two adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined accidental.