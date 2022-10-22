Watch Now
News

Actions

Chesapeake Fire Department investigate commercial fire on Old Greenbrier Road

Che Commercial Fire.PNG
Chesapeake Fire
Che Commercial Fire.PNG
Posted at 8:23 AM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 08:23:35-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Crews responded to a commercial structure fire early Saturday morning.

Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the scene of a multi-unit commercial structure fire at 4:32 a.m. at 2147 Old Greenbrier Road, Atlantic Professional Center.

Units arrived within minutes to find smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Within minutes, units reported fire had broken through the roof. Crews brought the fire under control at 4:38am after applying multiple streams of water.

One business was occupied at the time of the event. The employee evacuated before units arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside next week