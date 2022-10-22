Chesapeake Fire Department investigate commercial fire on Old Greenbrier Road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Crews responded to a commercial structure fire early Saturday morning.

Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the scene of a multi-unit commercial structure fire at 4:32 a.m. at 2147 Old Greenbrier Road, Atlantic Professional Center.

Units arrived within minutes to find smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Within minutes, units reported fire had broken through the roof. Crews brought the fire under control at 4:38am after applying multiple streams of water.

One business was occupied at the time of the event. The employee evacuated before units arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

