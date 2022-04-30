Chesapeake Fire Department investigating after fire damages areas of Great Bridge Middle School

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating after a fire caused damage to areas of Great Bridge Middle School Saturday morning.

According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the school at 7:45 a.m. after dispatch notified companies of a fire alarm activation.

When the first crews arrived on scene, they found smoke inside the school. An active fire was then discovered in the school's shipping and receiving room, and firefighters had to force entry through the steel roll-up door, where several pallets of paper were burning.

The fire was called under control at 8:30 a.m. with no injuries reported. Firefighters then began the process of removing pallets of paper from the building to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

The school was unoccupied at the time of the fire, officials said.

Units are currently on the scene ventilating the building to remove all remaining smoke.

An investigation will now be conducted by Chesapeake Fire Marshals to determine what caused the fire.

Chesapeake School Administration is evaluating the damage and will make notifications to parents and students regarding any changes to school attendance.