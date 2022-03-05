Watch
Chesapeake Fire Department on scene of large scrapyard fire

Chesapeake Fire Department
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 05, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire in the South Norfolk area of the city.

According to fire officials, the fire is located in the 4300 block of Buell Street. The address appears to be for a scrapyard, Sims Metal Management.

Pictures from the scene show a large pile of vehicles on fire.

News 3 is working to learn more about the incident. This story will be updated as we receive information.

