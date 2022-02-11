Watch
News

Actions

Chesapeake fire displaces two people, kills two cats

items.[0].image.alt
Chesapeake Police Department
fire.jpg
Posted at 12:56 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 12:56:43-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating the a fire that displaced two adults Friday morning.

Firefighters received the call for the fire at 10:05 a.m.

When firefighters arrived to the the 300 block of Homestead Road minutes later, they found a one-story home heavily engulfed with smoke and fire.

Both occupants were home at the time and were able to escape before the fire department arrived.

One man was transported to a local emergency room with smoke inhalation.

The family had three pets inside at the time of the fire, a dog, which was found unharmed, and two cats, which did not survive.

The fire was called under-control at 10:40am.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging arrangement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories