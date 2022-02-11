Chesapeake fire displaces two people, kills two cats

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating the a fire that displaced two adults Friday morning.

Firefighters received the call for the fire at 10:05 a.m.

When firefighters arrived to the the 300 block of Homestead Road minutes later, they found a one-story home heavily engulfed with smoke and fire.

Both occupants were home at the time and were able to escape before the fire department arrived.

One man was transported to a local emergency room with smoke inhalation.

The family had three pets inside at the time of the fire, a dog, which was found unharmed, and two cats, which did not survive.

The fire was called under-control at 10:40am.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging arrangement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.