Chesapeake Fire responds to industrial fire at Perdue Farms facility

Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 30, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A fire took place at Perdue Farms facility in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake Saturday evening.

The Chesapeake Fire Department is currently working on an industrial fire at the grain processing and storage facility.

Firefighters received a call at 501 Barnes Road at 8:41 p.m. after a plant operator at Perdue acknowledged and verified a fire at the location. All employees from the area were evacuated.

When crews arrived they found a large soybean processing tank with flames showing from the top. Firefighters climbed multiple flights of stairs using multiple hose lines to battle the fire.

The fire was called under-control at 9:48 p.m. with no injuries reported.

Soybean products must now be removed from the tank to verify the fire is completely extinguished.

Firefighters will remain on the scene until this process is complete.

According to a plant manager, the damage from the fire will have minimum impact on their operations.

