CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A puppy is safe after Chesapeake Fire Department firefighters pulled her from the spillway at the Deep Creek Locks Park Friday morning.

According to the CFD, a citizen heard a dog barking and called firefighters after finding the puppy on the spillway. Engine 28 A Shift responded, and Firefighter Paramedic Josh Hall made the grab, the CFD said.

The puppy, named Layla, was reported lost Thursday. She was reunited with her family Friday.