Chesapeake Firefighters investigate house fire in Greenbriar area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Firefighters are investigating a house fire that took place Sunday in the Greenbrier section of the city.

Officials say firefighters were called to the scene after reports that a house was on fire at 5:44 p.m. in the 500 block of North Hills Drive.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the attached garage.

Officials say residents were able to evacuate before crews arrived and there were no reported injuries.

The fire was marked under control at 6 p.m., and residents were not displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

