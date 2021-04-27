Chesapeake firefighters respond to attic fire at commercial building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2100 block of Chesapeake Avenue Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the home in the Portlock section of the city at 8:53 p.m. for a report of a possible commercial structure fire. Ladder 2 and Engine 2 arrived on scene six minutes later to smoke showing from the roof of the building, which the fire department did not name.

Crews from Stations 2, 3, 4, 10 and Norfolk Engine 8 entered the building to attack the fire and look for anyone who may have been inside.

The fire was contained to the attic. Firefighters had to remove a small section of the roof and side of the building to get access to the fire in order to get it under control.

Everyone made it out of the building safely, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

