Chesapeake Firefighters respond to fire at recycling plant

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Firefighters responded to a fire at a recycling plant Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say recycling at 1958 Diamond Hill Road closed for several hours Tuesday afternoon after employees discovered a fire.

The plant, which is located in the Portlock section of Chesapeake, collects and processes recyclable materials for the Tidewater area.

Chesapeake firefighters responded to the scene at 11:02 p.m. When they arrived six minutes later they found smoke and fire coming from a compactor system on the exterior of the building where recycled materials are loaded for transport.

Firefighters say multiple hose lines were used to bring the fire under control.

Officials say all employees evacuated the area and no injuries were reported.

Crews are still on scene working to ensure there are no remaining hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation but was determined to be accidental.

Officials say there will be no operational issues as far as collection for residents, but there may be a bit of backup at the transfer station used for overflow.