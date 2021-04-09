Watch
Chesapeake firefighters respond to fire outside home

Posted at 8:33 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 20:33:39-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Tournament Drive Thursday evening.

Units responded to the scene around 6:57 p.m. Engine 9 arrived five minutes later to find fire on the outside of the home.

Crews from Stations 9 and 8 quickly extinguished the fire and made their way into the home to see if it had extended inside.

The fire was contained to the outside and was brought under control shortly after firefighters arrived.

One minor injury was reported; the person was treated and released on scene.

There is no further information.

