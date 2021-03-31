Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Chesapeake Health Department moves to phase 1c for vaccinations

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Heppell/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, a man receives an injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the mass vaccination program in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.​ Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)
Virus Outbreak AstraZeneca Explainer
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 11:48:35-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Health Department will start vaccinating those who qualify for Phase 1c beginning on Wednesday, March 31, but will continue prioritizing individuals who qualify for Phase 1a and 1b.

Vaccine supply remains limited.

Health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities fall under Phase 1a, while Phase 1b includes those 65 and older, frontline essential workers and people age 16 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at increased risk of severe illness.

Phase 1c consists of essential workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health.

More info on each phase here.

According to a news release, Dr. Nancy Welch, Director of the Chesapeake Health Department, is excited to open up vaccine allotment to even more people in Chesapeake.

“I’m proud of how we’ve rolled out vaccines thus far and I’m looking forward to continue getting shots into arms,” Welch said.

Individuals must first pre-register and make an appointment. Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment. You can also call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).

English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available, along with translation services in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.

Once an appointment is confirmed, individuals must adhere to the following guidelines at the vaccination site :

● Please plan to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time. Too many people arriving too early causes backups.

● Appointments are required at all locations for COVID-19 vaccination in our area. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.

● Remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household and wash your hands.

● For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education