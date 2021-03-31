Chesapeake Health Department moves to phase 1c for vaccinations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Health Department will start vaccinating those who qualify for Phase 1c beginning on Wednesday, March 31, but will continue prioritizing individuals who qualify for Phase 1a and 1b.

Vaccine supply remains limited.

Health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities fall under Phase 1a, while Phase 1b includes those 65 and older, frontline essential workers and people age 16 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at increased risk of severe illness.

Phase 1c consists of essential workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health.

More info on each phase here.

According to a news release, Dr. Nancy Welch, Director of the Chesapeake Health Department, is excited to open up vaccine allotment to even more people in Chesapeake.

“I’m proud of how we’ve rolled out vaccines thus far and I’m looking forward to continue getting shots into arms,” Welch said.

Individuals must first pre-register and make an appointment. Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment. You can also call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).

English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available, along with translation services in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.

Once an appointment is confirmed, individuals must adhere to the following guidelines at the vaccination site :

● Please plan to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time. Too many people arriving too early causes backups.

● Appointments are required at all locations for COVID-19 vaccination in our area. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.

● Remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household and wash your hands.

● For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit here.

