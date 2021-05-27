Chesapeake Health Department's Family Fun Fair to provide opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccine

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Come one, come all!

The Chesapeake Health Department is hosting a Family Fun Fair at the old Sears at Greenbrier Mall on Friday, June 4 from 3-7 p.m.

The fun night out will give people the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. There will be food trucks, demos, a dunk tank and prizes for getting vaccinated. Food will be provided by Over the Moon Pizza and Dula's Fish on the Fry.

As an added bonus, the first 150 people to get vaccinated will receive a free Norfolk Tides baseball.

The fun fair will offer the Pfizer vaccine to attendees age 12 and older (with parental consent) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and up.

Greenbrier Mall is located at 1401 Greenbrier Parkway.

Call (757) 382-8650 for more information.

