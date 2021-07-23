Chesapeake health officials warn residents about rabid fox after person exposed to it

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A fox tested positive for rabies in the area of Gum Road on July 20.

Health officials said they received confirmation that a fox picked up in the 2400 Block of Gum Rd on July 20 tested positive for rabies.

They said a person was exposed and is undergoing rabies post exposure prophylaxis. There was no further information provided abut the exposure incident.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or by getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound or in the eye, nose or mouth

Rabies is rare in currently vaccinated animals and is highly preventable in people.