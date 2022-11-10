Chesapeake house fire caused from lithium-ion battery charger

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake home was significantly damaged after a fire took place at the home in the Jolliff section of Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent after a car came in around 1 p.m.

According to the fire department, the residents returned home and found smoke coming from the garage.

Crews arrived seven minutes later to find an active fire and heavy smoke.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attached garage. The fire was under-control at 1:18 p.m.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was a lithium-ion battery charger.

There were no injuries reported and officials say residents will reoccupy the home.