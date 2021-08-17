Watch
Chesapeake house fire displaces one woman

Posted at 7:22 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 19:22:45-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One woman is now displaced after a fire damaged parts of the attic in her home.

Firefighters received the call in the 2000 block of Pocahontas Avenue at 5:50 p.m. after neighbors noticed smoke coming from the roof.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a one-story structure with smoke pushing from the gable vents. The only resident living at the home evacuated safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire was called under control at 6:18 p.m.

Officials say the house will be reoccupied after repairs are made. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

