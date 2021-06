CHESAPEAKE, Va. - No injuries were reported after a fire caused damage to a home in the Western Branch South section of the city.

Chesapeake firefighters were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Schooner Trail at 5:34 p.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the roof. The fire was marked under control at 5:51 p.m. and out at 6:12 p.m.

Residents of the home were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.