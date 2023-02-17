Chesapeake inmate found dead inside cell after apparent suicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An inmate from the Chesapeake Correctional Center is dead following an apparent suicide.

Around 5:50 p.m., on Thursday, February 16, deputies conducting routine safety and security checks "found the inmate unresponsive and hanging from a bed sheet in his cell".

Staff members say they called EMS and immediately began life-saving measures. Medics arrived around 6:06 p.m. and took over life-saving measures.

He was transported to the hospital at around 6:39 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate is identified as Ryan Myrick, 35.

He was booked into the jail on February 10, on 24 charges, including nine probation violations, two counts each of possession of a schedule I or II drug, possession of controlled paraphernalia, and failure to appear.

He was also charged with one count each of the following:

escape from custody by force or violence

disregarding police commands

displaying altered or fictitious registration/license plates

petit larceny

grand larceny

intentionally destroying/damaging property/monument

grand larceny – auto theft

trespass after being forbidden to do so

obtaining money by false pretenses

Next, the medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.

The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating the death, which is standard procedure for all in-custody deaths.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.