Man accused of entering Norfolk SSA building with multiple guns before getting in shootout with security guard dies at hospital

Chesapeake Police
William D. Rankin
Posted at 4:35 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 18:34:48-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Federal prosecutors have moved to dismiss charges against Chesapeake man William Rankin, who is accused of an attack on a security guard at a Norfolk Social Security Administration building, after Rankin died at the hospital Wednesday.

On February 8, Rankin, 44, allegedly entered the Norfolk SSA building armed with a .380 firearm, a 9-millimeter rifle and approximately 600 rounds of ammunition, including three fully loaded extended 9mm magazines.

Rankin then got into an altercation with an armed security guard, firing at least five rounds at him and hitting him in the arm, shoulder and both legs.

The guard fired multiple rounds, striking and injuring Rankin.

Norfolk Police said the security guard is expected to make a full recovery.

Court documents show that the criminal case against Rankin was dismissed on March 12 and that the case has officially been closed.

