Chesapeake man arrested after explosives, child pornography found in home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake man was arrested and charged after the FBI issued a search warrant and found explosives and child pornography in the man's home.

According to a federal investigation's search warrant information, 48-year-old Kim Joseph Habit, of Chesapeake, has been charged with knowingly shipping, transporting, and receiving any explosive without being a licensee or permit and possessing child pornography.

According to the investigation, Habit purchased significant quantities of chemicals, lab equipment, and other components, which could be used to create a destructive device or are consistent with items used in the manufacturing of improvised explosives. The investigation also revealed that an internet user at Habit's home was making child pornography available for others to download.

Court documents reveal Habit lives with his 73-year-old mother.

On December 9, 2021, the FBI obtained a search warrant to search his home. On December 14, 2021, they executed the search warrant and found several things.

According to court documents, the FBI found one box that contained a grenade fuzzing mechanism, large amounts of primers, empty rifle cases, and handwritten notes on how to assemble the device.

Another box found also contained items that the FBI says could create an explosive. Numerous firearms, chemicals, and one gas grenade were found during the search warrant.

Officials also learned that Habit used a storage facility in Chesapeake where they found two spools of military-grade detonating cord, which they say tested positive for an explosive, a homemade explosive, and tablets used to create explosives.

Officials say Habit has not applied or received a license or permit to receive or transport explosives.

During the search warrant, officials also found that a user at Habit's home shared videos of child pornography.

Habit is expected to appear in court Thursday at 2 p.m.

To read the full affidavit, click here.

